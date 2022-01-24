After flying for over 11 hours, stowaway found alive in cargo plane’s wheel section in Amsterdam

A stowaway was found alive in the wheel section of a cargo plane, which landed in Amsterdam after an over 11-hour long flight, said the Dutch police.

The flight had taken off from Johannesburg and landed at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport. The plane is believed to have made one stop in Nairobi, Kenya.

The stowaway was found hiding in the nose wheel of the plane on Sunday morning.

According to a spokesperson at Schiphol airport and police, the man had been hiding for more than 11 hours since the plane took off from Johannesburg.

Although the person has not been identified, the officials believe him to be in the age group of 16 to 35 years.

"We learned that a person was found having stowed away on a cargo plane at the airport's cargo platform, this morning," Schiphol Airport spokeswoman Willemeike Koster told CNN.

The Dutch Royal Military Police is handling the situation, Koster added.

"We were surprised upon finding this man but even more surprised at him being alive after the plane flew over 10,000 (kilometers) in very, very cold temperatures," Royal Dutch Military Police spokeswoman Joanne Helmonds told CNN.

Airport ground crew spotted the man and notified authorities. Dutch police and emergency services confirmed the man was alive but with a low body temperature. He was revived and stabilised at the airport and then transported to a hospital, added Helmonds.

(With inputs from agencies)