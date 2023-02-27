After 'Dilbert' row, Musk says media being 'racist against whites & Asians'

'Try not being racist,' Musk tells media after newspapers drop 'Dilbert' cartoon

Billionaire Elon Musk on Sunday (February 26) appeared to come in defence of Scott Adams, creator of comic strip 'Dilbert,' which was dropped by major newspapers after his racist comments. Musk has deemed the move to drop the comic strip "racist"

The Los Angeles Times, the Washington Post and USA Today were among newspapers that canceled the cartoon "Dilbert" after its creator Scott Adams said Black Americans were a hate group and posted racist comments on his YouTube channel on Wednesday.

Musk, who is chief executive of social media giant Twitter, said in reply to some tweets that the media had long been racist against non-white people but are now "racist against whites & Asians."

"Maybe they can try not being racist," Musk tweeted.

For a *very* long time, US media was racist against non-white people, now they’re racist against whites & Asians.



Same thing happened with elite colleges & high schools in America.



Maybe they can try not being racist. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 26, 2023 ×

Musk also said that white victims of police violence get fraction of media coverage than if the victim was Black. He claimed this is "Very disproportionate to promote a false narrative."

Musk's views on social issues have been increasingly under the microscope since he took over Twitter in October.

Musk's latest tweets come after the Dilbert creator suggested white Americans "get the hell away from Black people". Adams, the cartoonist, was responding to a poll by the conservative Rasmussen Reports that said 26% of Black respondents said they disagreed with the statement "It's OK to be white."

(With inputs from agencies)

