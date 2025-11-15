/After China asks citizens to avoid travelling to Japan, airlines offer full refunds by Dec 31. Details here

Amid diplomatic tensions with Japan after the newly elected Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's remark on Taiwan, China has instructed its citizens to avoid travelling to Japan. This was after Takaichi told the Japanese Parliament on November 7 that use of force against the self-ruled island claimed by China could warrant a military response from Tokyo.

China's embassy in Japan warned its citizens against travelling to the country by posting online on Friday (Nov 14), "Recently, Japanese leaders have made blatantly provocative remarks regarding Taiwan, severely damaging the atmosphere for people-to-people exchanges."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Chinese embassy and consulates in Japan solemnly remind Chinese citizens to avoid travelling to Japan in the near future," the statement added.

Following this, China's multiple large airlines offered full refunds for flights on Japan routes before the end of the year on Saturday (Nov 15). Air China, China Southern and China Eastern all published separate statements on the policies, which will allow ticket holders to refund or change Japan itineraries free of charge for flights from Saturday through December 31, AFP reported.