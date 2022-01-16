After Boris Johnson, his wife pictured breaking COVID-19 rules, hugging friend - see pic

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing a massive backlash for breaking coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown for Downing Street parties. Now, another photo has emerged showing Johnson's wife Carrie flouting social distancing rules.

The photo is claimed to be of the time when the authorities in the United Kingdom warned the public that they should keep their distance from anyone they do not live with.

ALSO READ | Indian-origin Rishi Sunak tipped to replace Johnson as PM: Report

The image, which was first published by The Telegraph, shows Carrie Johnson with an old school friend Anna Pinder at a private members' club in Covent Garden.

As per the media reports, both were celebrating Pinder's engagement. The picture shows Carrie can be seen hugging her friend and they also sat side-by-side on a sofa.

Image grabs of the same media report were circulated on social media forums. Check it out here:

Earlier, Johnson apologised on Wednesday for attending a "bring your own booze" gathering at his official residence during Britain's first coronavirus lockdown, as a senior figure in his party and opponents said he should resign.

Not just this, reports have emerged of several other parties, including weekly gatherings, termed as 'wine-time Fridays', which were even put into the electronic calendars of 50 Downing Street staff every week.

In his apology, Johnson admitted for the first time that he had attended the party at 10 Downing Street in May 2020 when COVID-19 rules limited social gatherings to a bare minimum, saying he understood public anger.

"I know the rage they feel with me over the government I lead when they think that in Downing Street itself the rules are not being properly followed by the people who make the rules," an ashen-faced Johnson told parliament.