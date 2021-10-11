After being stranded at sea, two islanders survive for 29 days on rainwater, oranges

Before being rescued off the coast of Papua New Guinea, two men were stranded at sea for around 29 days. The men survived only on oranges, coconuts and rainwater.

The two men, Junior Qoloni and Livae Nanjikana, were travelling between islands in the Solomon Sea when their motorboat got caught in rough weather on September 3, reported the Guardian.

Also Read: Richest 1 per cent of Americans now own more wealth than the entire middle class

In the bad weather, the coastline they were following for guidance got lost and their vessel was swept out to sea.

“I look forward to going back home but I guess it was a nice break from everything. When the bad weather came, it was bad, but it got worse and became scary when the GPS died. We couldn’t see where we were going and so, we just decided to stop the engine and wait, to save fuel,” Nanjikana told the Guardian.

Also Read: African regional bloc loses 92 per cent tourism earnings due to Covid

In 29 days at sea only, the two men say they survived on rainwater, coconuts and oranges they had packed. A fisherman found and rescued them off the coast of New Britain, Papua New Guinea, roughly 400 km from where they departed.

For treatment, both the men were taken to a health clinic.

(With inputs from agencies)