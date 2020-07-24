After backlash, Malaysia abandons move to license social media videos

Malaysia's government has abruptly abandoned the move to license social media videos after a severe backlash citing undermining of freedom of expression.

Expanding a decades old-law on video production, Communications and Multimedia Minister Saifuddin Abdullah said on Thursday that licenses were needed for videos to be published on social and traditional media platforms.

But in view of the criticism, Saifuddin, in a statement on Friday, said the cabinet had decided against that move.

"Social media users are free to use existing platforms such as TikTok, YouTube and the like, including producing and uploading videos as normal without the need to apply for a license or fear of persecution by FINAS," Saifuddin said, referring to the National Film Development Corporation (FINAS).

The opposition had called the idea of social media users requiring licenses to post videos "unreasonable and backwards".

Over 80% of Malaysia's 32 million population are active social media users, according to the Digital 2020 report by We Are Social and Hootsuite.

Rights groups have accused Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin's government of stifling dissent after a series of clampdowns against critics of his four-month-old administration.

A contempt case was brought against a local news portal over readers' comments. Broadcaster Al Jazeera is being investigated for a report on the arrest of migrants, which authorities said was inaccurate, misleading and unfair.