After an altercation over gifts, three shot at a baby shower in US, say police

After an argument over gifts, three people were injured on being shot at during a baby shower in Pennsylvania on Saturday evening, said Lower Burrell Police Chief John Marhefka in a press briefing.

In Lower Burrell, Pennsylvania, police officers were dispatched to the Kinloch Volunteer Fire Department shortly after 6 pm for a shooting inside the fire hall.

Watch:

Marhefka said, "This was not an active shooter event, but rather an isolated family incident during a baby shower."

The preliminary investigation suggested the incident happened over a family argument about gifts at the baby shower.

At first, it escalated into a physical fight, and then led to gunfire when the "suspect introduced a nine-millimeter semiautomatic handgun", and fired three shots into the crowd of about 25 friends and family, the chief said.

Three people were injured in the shooting, which includes a 23-year-old man, a 19-year-old woman and a 16-year-old boy, he said.

For treatment, the victims were taken to Pittsburgh hospital. During press briefing, their injuries were unknown.

After officers arrived, the suspected gunman walked out of the fire hall and was taken into custody. The suspect has been taken to the city jail, where he was expected to face charges later in the day.