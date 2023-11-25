Remains of World War II bomber crew identified after 80 years

The Dutch defence ministry said on Thursday (Nov 23) that the human remains found in the wreckage of a British World War II bomber that crashed into the IJsselmeer have been identified.

British airmen Arthur Smart, Raymond Moore and Charles Sprack can be laid to rest as these last three missing airmen as they have been identified eighty years after they were shot down by the Germans.

The ministry said that the Lancaster crashed in the IJsselmeer in the early morning of June 13, 1943, after a bombing flight in the Ruhr area. It was on its way home from a mission over Bochem in Germany.

The ministry statement mentioned that four crew members washed up on the shores and were buried in Stavoren, Workum and Hindeloopen. However, there was no trace of the three mentioned officers until now.

Their remains, which have been identified by laboratory research in Soesterberg, were found during the recovery operation.

The ministry said that the defence aircraft recovery team carried it out between September 5 and October 6, at the request of the municipality of Súdwest-Fryslân.

The statement added, "In addition to remains of kite equipment and clothing, the recovery team found 2 silver-plated cigarette cases. It bore the initials of Arthur Smart and Edward Moore. These personal belongings are returned to their families."

As quoted by The Guardian "Johan Graas, of the Stichting Aircraft Recovery Group, "It is good news that all three have been identified and amazing that the cigarette cases of Smart and Moore were found."

"The goal of our foundation is to give men like them an official grave, men who gave their lives for our freedom. Alas, it has taken many years," added Graas.

The ministry statement also shared details about the wreckage site as it said that during World War II, almost 6,000 Allied and German aircraft were lost in the Netherlands.