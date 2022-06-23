After 18 months, bodies of elderly British couple found in Ireland. Read details here

In a shocking case, the bodies of a couple seem to have gone undiscovered in their rural bungalow for around 18 months in Ireland. The couple, 81-year-old Nicholas Smith and his wife, 79-year-old Hilary Smith, were British pensioners. They lived in a remote townland known as Rossane. It is about three miles from Cloneen village in County Tipperary. Their bodies were found this week by police on Monday when the neighbours expressed concern that the couple had not been seen since late 2020. An investigation has started into the incident by the police in Ireland.

The body of Nicholas was found in a bedroom while Hilary was in the living room. There does not seem to be any sign of foul play or forced entry. The couple reportedly worked on cruise ships in Australia. They do not seem to have had any children.

Also Read: 20 Maine Coon cats eat body of deceased owner for two weeks in Russia. Find out why

According to clues, they seem to have died in November or December 2020. As state pathologist Linda Mulligan from University Hospital Waterford’s postmortem was inconclusive, the cops are awaiting the results of toxicology and other tests. The couple may have died from Covid or carbon monoxide poisoning.

“They kept very much to themselves. They were always polite and friendly in that they would say hello and wave at you if you saw them on the road, but they made it clear from the outset they didn’t want to be invited in for tea. They were very private,” a neighbour told the Irish Times.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

(With inputs from agencies)