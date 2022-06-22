20 Maine Coon cats eat body of deceased owner for two weeks in Russia. Find out why

In an awful incident, the remains of a woman, who died around two weeks ago, were allegedly eaten by around 20 Maine Coon cats she had reared at her residence in Bataysk, Russia. The woman was a known cat breeder, as per media reports. The police recovered the body of the woman after two weeks of her death when a co-worker called the cops on arriving at her residence. The police were also horrified to see the remains of the woman inside the residence.

Hungry cats had surrounded the body, reported the New York Post. According to the initial investigation, the woman seems to have died around two weeks ago. After getting nothing to eat for a long time, the cats became hungry and began to eat the body of their deceased owner.

The Maine Coon cats are a very popular purebred cat breed and native to the state of Maine in the United States. They are known for their huge size. In the world's pet cat popularity rankings, it presently ranks third.

(With inputs from agencies)