Newborn baby goat with 19-inch-long ears hogs limelight in Pakistan, looks to bag Guinness World Record

A newborn baby goat seems to be hogging the limelight in Karachi, Pakistan nowadays. What is special about this animal is that it has unusually long ears, which measure around 19 inches (46cm), media reports said. The goat named Simba may also win the world record for its long ears. The animal, which belongs to the breed of Nubian, was born in Sindh on June 5, as per the Express. At the birth of the goat, its owner, Muhammad Hassan Narejo, was surprised to see the length of the ears. It seems to have become a local celebrity in the region as several people flock to see the animal.

The length of the ears is such that they get dragged on the floor when the baby goat walks. The long ears seem to be due to a gene mutation or a genetic disorder, according to the Telegraph.

The animal does not seem to have a problem with its long ears. It may also bag a Guinness world record for the deformity, hopes its owner. The goat breed of Simba is generally known for long ears. It helps them to keep their body cool in hot weather. But Simba's ears are way long.

(With inputs from agencies)