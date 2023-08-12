African penguins could go extinct by 2035 if steps not taken to ensure their survival

African penguins could go extinct by 2035 if steps are not taken to ensure their survival. According to a report by The Guardian on Friday (August 11), scientists said that by 2035, there will not be enough breeding pairs for the species to continue to survive in the wild. The report said that overfishing and environmental changes in the Indian Ocean have caused the population of fish such as sardines and anchovies to crash, leaving the penguins struggling for food.

African penguins also face the threat of disease, storms, flooding, and pollution, the report added. These penguins are known for their unusual markings and distinctive braying call, and they mostly inhabit islands off the coast of Namibia and South Africa.

Hope for survival

Despite the threat, there is hope for survival for the African penguins. Speaking to The Guardian, Dr Judy Mann from the Two Oceans Aquarium Foundation said, Gloom is for naysayers and giving up isn’t an option."

Dr Mann, who is the executive of strategic projects at the foundation, added, "If fisheries, the South African government, oil and shipping companies, scientists, conservationists, international allies and the public work together, we can stop African penguin numbers from declining every year."

A decline in population over last century

The report said that the population of African penguins has declined dramatically over the last 100 years. In the early 20th century, it is thought that there were probably several million breeding pairs. However, at present, fewer than 11,000 breeding pairs remain.

The penguin is listed as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature on its red list of threatened species.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE