African National Congress executive body tells Magashule to apologise for 'suspension' of President Ramaphosa 

African National Congress National Executive Committee has concluded that the suspended secretary feneral of the party, Ace Magashule, must publicly apologise for his 'letter of suspension' to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

In his closing address following the weekend’s NEC meeting, Ramaphosa said the body discussed the ‘letter of suspension’ written by the secretary general to the president, for which the secretary general had no authority or mandate from any structure of the movement.

“The NEC agreed that such conduct was completely unacceptable and a flagrant violation of the rules, norms and values of the ANC. The NEC, furthermore, instructed the officials to advise the Secretary General to apologise publicly to ANC structures and members within a set timeframe,” Ramaphosa said.

“If he fails to do so, the ANC will institute disciplinary procedures in accordance with the ANC Constitution,” he added.

Ramaphosa said the NEC confirmed that in the light of the temporary suspension of the secretary general, Deputy Secretary General Jessie Duarte will, in accordance with the ANC Constitution, “carry out the functions entrusted to the SG by the National Conference, the National General Council, the NEC or the NWC…”

Ramaphosa said NEC has also condemned the unwarranted attacks on the Deputy Secretary General and ANC staff members at Luthuli House for carrying out decisions of the NEC, NWC and Officials.

“These attacks have taken the form of threats, insults, unfounded allegations and misinformation,” he said.

The NEC reaffirms its full confidence in the Deputy Secretary General, and supports her in carrying out her duties as per the ANC Constitution, Ramaphosa added.

NEC also expressed concern about a concerted and well-resourced campaign to sow division and confusion in the ANC, with the ultimate aim to destroy the movement as an instrument for progressive transformation and change, the Party President said.

“It (NEC) noted that this campaign is actively aided by a few individuals from within the NEC, through leaks, deviant public pronouncements, protests and misinformation on social media,” he said.

The ANC NEC agreed to take urgent steps to investigate the leaks from the NEC and any organised campaign to subvert the movement and to take appropriate action.