Africa secures 270 million coronavirus vaccine doses

African has secured 270 million vaccine doses from three major suppliers, African Union, Chairperson, Cyril Ramaphosa said in a statement.

“As a result of our own efforts we have so far secured a commitment of a provisional amount of 270 million vaccines from three major suppliers: Pfizer, AstraZeneca (through Serum Institute of India) and Johnson & Johnson,” he said.

All 270 million vaccine doses will be made available this year with at least 50 million being available for the crucial period of April to June 2021, Ramaphosa added.

Upon delivery of the vaccines, member states may pay using their internal resources or access an instalment payment facility of up to five years offered by Afreximbank, he said.

“Afreximbank will, upon receipt of firm orders from member states, provide advance procurement commitment guarantees of up to $2 billion to the manufacturers on behalf of member states,” Ramaphosa explained.

“There is also close collaboration between the AU team and the World Bank to ensure that member states are able to access about $5 billion either to buy more vaccines or pay for the delivery of vaccines,” the Chairperson said