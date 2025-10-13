/Afghanistan-Pakistan border clashes: Taliban stands in support of TLP over ‘lawful protest’. Details inside

The Taliban government in Afghanistan expressed solidarity with the Tehreek-e-Labbaik party in Pakistan amid the border clashes between the two nations. Taking to X on Monday (October 13), the spokesperson of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, Zabihullah Mujahid, said, “Protests were initiated by the Tehreek-e-Labbaik party in Pakistan, with the objective of bringing their demonstration to Islamabad and conducting a lawful protest in accordance with the country’s legal framework. However, the Pakistani military responded with direct gunfire and violent attacks on the protestors, resulting in significant casualties and financial losses among the civilian population.”

“We are profoundly saddened and deeply affected by such violence and the tragic loss of life inflicted upon innocent civilians. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and to the entire nation of Pakistan, and we wish a swift recovery to those who have been wounded,” he added.

“We urge the Pakistani government and its ruling authorities to cease any further acts of violence against their people and to pursue resolution through dialogue and mutual understanding,” the tweet ended.

What's happening?

A massive clash erupted between Pakistan and Afghanistan forces at multiple border areas of the countries. Both sides claimed they had captured and destroyed border posts. The Taliban administration’s spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, said at least 58 Pakistani soldiers were killed in “retaliatory” attacks on Saturday (October 11). This came two days after two blasts happened in Afghanistan. The tensions between the two nations are being called the worst border clashes in recent years.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani authorities claimed that their 23 soldiers were killed while the Islamabad forces killed 200 Taliban and affiliated “terrorists”. The Taliban government has accused Pakistan of being behind the bombings in Kabul and the southeastern province of Paktika two days ago. The Shehbaz Sharif government neither denied the allegations nor confirmed them.

How did it all start?

It all started around 10:30 pm on Saturday (October 11) when Taliban forces attacked the Pakistan border, which later converted into multiple firing at various locations in the border area. Pakistan named Angoor Adda, Bajaur, Kurram, Dir, Bahram Chah, and Chitral as the locations where the clashes erupted. They all come under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province except Bahram Chah in Balochistan.



The Pakistani military on Sunday condemned what it called “the cowardly action”, saying it was aimed at destabilising the border to facilitate terrorism”.

“Exercising the right of self-defence, the alert Armed Forces of Pakistan repelled the assault decisively,” Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military’s media wing, said in a statement.

What triggered the clashes?