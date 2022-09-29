Advertisers pull out from Twitter over child pornography accounts, Musk says ‘extremely concerning’ 

Some renowned advertisers like Dyson, Mazda, Forbes and PBS Kids have pulled out from Twitter after they found their marketing campaigns being showcased alongside tweets promoting child pornography.

According to Reuters news agency, some 30 advertisers including Walt Disney Co, Coca-Cola Co and a children's hospital found their ads appearing on the profile pages of Twitter accounts soliciting the illicit material.

These tweets reflected words related to "rape" and "teens”. In one example, a promoted tweet for shoe and accessories brand appeared together with a tweet in which a user said they were "trading teen/child" content.

In another case, a user posted a tweet searching for content of "Yung girls ONLY, NO Boys," which was immediately followed by a promoted tweet for Texas-based Scottish Rite Children's Hospital, reports Reuters.

Responding to the issue, Twitter’s spokesperson Celeste Carswell in a statement said that the company has “zero tolerance for child sexual exploitation” and is invested in resources dedicated to child safety.

She further said that Twitter is working closely with its advertising clients and partners to probe and accordingly take steps to prevent the situation from happening again.

However, this doesn’t seem to be an isolated incident. Findings shared by cybersecurity firm Ghost Data has identified more than 500 accounts that have openly peddled sexual abuse material by sharing or requesting over a period of 20 days in September.

It claims that Twitter failed to remove more than 70 per cent of these accounts during the analysis.

It was later pulled down by Twitter only after Reuters shared the data with them

Meanwhile, Tesla Chief Elon Musk, who is engaging in a legal battle with the microblogging site, said it was "extremely concerning" after the report became public.

(With inputs from agencies)



