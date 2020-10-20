Adolf Hitler's globe-shaped bar is up for sale

A globe-shaped bar from Adolf Hitler's personal yacht Aviso Grille is up for sale after being kept in a barn for 70 years.

The aluminum structure with Art Deco brass faucet is expected to fetch $250,000 in an auction to be held on October 29 by Alexander Historical Auctions.

A spokesman at the auction house said ''The bar, fittingly, resembles the "world" which Hitler hoped to conquer.''

''This is simply a fantastic relic, symbolic of the false grandeur and excesses of Hitler's 'Hundred Year Reich','' he added.

The hemispheres are arranged in such a manner that the bar guests see the Earth cross-cut by longitudinal and latitudinal lines.

The bar was used by Hitler to host Italy's leader Benito Mussolini, German military chief Hermann Goering, Nazi propaganda minister Joseph Goebbels, and his deputy Rudolph Hess.

It comes along with five bar stools with padded seats, each is 33 inches in height.

The bar set comes with a notarized Letter of Provenance from the owner who describes the circumstances of its purchase.

Previously, the sale of Nazi or Hitler-related products proved to be controversial because of which leading auction house Sotheby's and online site eBay had curbed or cancelled the sale of such memerobilia.