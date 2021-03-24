Addressing Palestinian grievances necessary: Former Yemen minister tells WION Global Summit

It is hard for any Middle East peace accord to have an effect on ground until grievances of people in Palestine were addressed, former Deputy Foreign Minister of Yemen Mustapha Noman said on Wednesday at WION's Global Summit 2021 in Dubai.

"Unless the grievances of the people in Palestine are solved justly, I think any agreement that will happen in future will also not be reflected on the ground," he said.

Noman was speaking at a session titled Peace Deals & the Shifting Sands of West Asia, specifically answering a question on the Abraham Accords on normalisation of ties between Israel and key Arab states.

The Abraham Accords of 2020 resulted in normalisation of ties of Israel with Bahrain as well as UAE.

Bahrain and UAE became the key Arab states to establish ties with Israel after decades of enmity. The Abraham Accords were brokered by the US during last few months of Donald Trump's presidency. They were largely considered to be a thaw in frosty relations between Israel and Arab countries.

However, Mustapha Noman said that he was "not very optimistic".

"The issue will always be there unless we tackle the matter unless we really work hard towards a two-state solution," he said.