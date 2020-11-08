Activists remark on the significance of Biden mentioning 'disability' in his address

Democrat Joe Biden's first address as the US president-elect was interspersed with cheers from a socially distanced crowd, and well, a lot of firsts.

Biden mentioned 'disability', 'systemic racism', and 'science' in his national address winning the hearts of many across the US and the world.

“We must make the promise of the country real for everybody — no matter their race, their ethnicity, their faith, their identity, or their disability,” the president-elect said.

What followed on the social media was a deluge of appreciation posts for America's new president.

"I'm crying watching Biden's speech, & I'm not even a Biden fan. He said disability. He said the word. He included us in his call for a better future. I burst into tears. I've never seen a President or Prime Minister include disability in their speeches. #CripTheVote #Disability" a Twitter user wrote.

"To hear disability acknowledged by the President-Elect, to have the humanity of millions recognised and honoured...it shouldn’t be such a big deal. It should be reality. And now it is. It is reality. The road ahead will be hard, but wow I am so very glad in this moment to be here," said another.

Similar was the reaction to Biden heading straight into the business -- curbing the spread of coronavirus.

Biden vowed Saturday to name a group top scientists to his coronavirus task force as early as Monday.

"On Monday I will name a group of leading scientists and experts as transition advisors to help take the Biden-Harris plan and convert it into an actual blueprint that will start on January 20, 2021," he told supporters.

To this end, a Twitter user exclaimed, "I will name a group of leading scientists and experts to lead the transition.” — @JoeBiden SCIEEEEEEENNNNNCCCEEE"

Biden was also human enough to acknowledge the contribution of the incumbent president, Donald Trump, and his supporters to US politics.

He said, "For all those of you who voted for President Trump, I understand the disappointment tonight. I've lost a couple times myself. But now, let's give each other a chance."

All in all, it was Biden's night in the US, and in most certainity, considering all the support he is getting, the forthcoming four years will be his too.