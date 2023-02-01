Activists hold 'silent strike' to mark two years of military coup in Myanmar

A "silent strike" is being held by the pro-democracy activists in Myanmar to mark two years of the military coup in which Aung San Suu Kyi was removed from power. As protesters called for a “silent strike”, the streets of various cities fell quiet, people stayed indoors and businesses remained shut.

Meanwhile, the state of emergency was extended by the country’s military administration for six months. Fresh sanctions have been announced by the UK, US, Canada and Australia against army-linked firms.

Major parts of the country went into complete chaos after the government was overthrown by the military two years ago, as more than a million citizens were displaced.

Earlier in November 2020, the army made allegations of fraud in elections held months before, in which Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) clinched victory after getting more than 80% of the votes.

Pro-democracy activist Thinzar Shunlei Yi said that resistance continued against the military, particularly in rural areas.

"The main message of the silent strike is to honour the fallen heroes and heroines and to reclaim the public space as our own," Shunlei Yi said, adding that they aim to make it clear to the army that they "shall never rule us".

Protesters were also present outside the embassies of Myanmar in Japan and Thailand, where they chanted anti-military slogans and held portraits of Aung San Suu Kyi.

A small pro-military protest was also held in Yangon where around 200 supporters walked across the city centre, as soldiers escorted them.

(With inputs from agencies)

