A former US marine Corps Daniel Duggan, currently in Australian prison, is facing extradition to United States on charges of breaching a US law by providing training to Chinese military pilots to land on aircraft carriers.

Duggan was held by the Australian police authorities upon his arrival from China, where the ex-Marine was staying since 2014. After a hearing on Duggan's extradition, his lawyer Dennis Miralis in his comments outside the court premises flagged the alleged dubiousness with which the Marine was lured into arriving in Australia from China.

The lawyer shared that firstly Australian Security and Intelligence Organisation (ASIO) cleared the security and aviation licence for the marine as he was setting off to come to Australia from China but as soon as the Marine's plane landed an arrest warrant was issued and his security clearance was also revoked.

The arrest took place in a rural town in New South Wales state in October. However, Duggan's lawyer is now accusing the Australian security agencies of "luring" him into coming to Australia from China.

In the latest, the extradition case for the 54-year-old was adjourned till May. Lawyers in Duggan's defence is now asking the Australian authorities to provide document evidence that the former US Marine Corps helped in training the Chinese pilots. The lawyer termed the incident "a matter of grave significance."

Presently, Duggan is lodged in a high-security prison in Australia. He renounced his US citizenship and had been living in China since 2014. After China, the Marine Corps is living for a decade and has six children in Australia. Duggan has refuted all accusations against him. "The insinuation that I am some sort of spy is an outrage," he said in the statement.

As per earlier reports, UK's air chief said this month that intelligence agencies in Australia and Britain had shared information to warn pilots against working for Beijing.

