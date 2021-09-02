Abu Dhabi lifts quarantine rules for fully vaccinated international passengers

On September 5, the Abu Dhabi government media office announced on Twitter that all vaccinated travellers travelling from overseas destinations will no longer be required to be quarantined.

It stated that a negative PCR test is still required for travel to the capital of the United Arab Emirates.

Before boarding to Abu Dhabi, all travellers must present a negative PCR test result from within 48 hours of departure. All travellers must also take a PCR test on arrival into Abu Dhabi. — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) September 2, 2021 ×

Here's a quick rundown of the rules:

All passengers must produce a negative PCR test result within 48 hours of departure before boarding a flight to Abu Dhabi.On arrival in Abu Dhabi, all visitors must also take a PCR test.

All passengers must have a PCR test prior to travelling, which must be repeated on day 6 for green list destinations and on days 4 and 8 for non-green list countries.

If they are staying in the emirate, they must take PCR tests on days 4 and 8, without having to be quarantined.

Unvaccinated citizens, residents, and visitors, including those who are exempt from vaccination, who arrive in Abu Dhabi from a green list location must undergo additional PCR tests on days 6 and 9 without being quarantined.

Unvaccinated citizens, residents, and visitors from foreign countries must be quarantined for ten days and undergo a PCR test on day nine.

The announcement comes as the United Arab Emirates, which consists of seven emirates, including Abu Dhabi and Dubai, has had no Covid-related deaths since November 14.



