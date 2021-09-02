Abu Dhabi lifts quarantine rules for fully vaccinated international passengers

WION Web Team
NEW DELHI Published: Sep 02, 2021, 09:40 PM(IST)

A general view of the Abu Dhabi skyline Photograph:( Reuters )

Travellers flying to Abu Dhabi, the UAE's capital and second-most populated city, will be free from quarantine if they are completely vaccinated against the coronavirus sickness, according to the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis, and Disasters Committee's newest update (COVID-19).

On September 5, the Abu Dhabi government media office announced on Twitter that all vaccinated travellers travelling from overseas destinations will no longer be required to be quarantined.

It stated that a negative PCR test is still required for travel to the capital of the United Arab Emirates.

Here's a quick rundown of the rules:

  • All passengers must produce a negative PCR test result within 48 hours of departure before boarding a flight to Abu Dhabi.On arrival in Abu Dhabi, all visitors must also take a PCR test. 
  • All passengers must have a PCR test prior to travelling, which must be repeated on day 6 for green list destinations and on days 4 and 8 for non-green list countries.
  • If they are staying in the emirate, they must take PCR tests on days 4 and 8, without having to be quarantined.
  • Unvaccinated citizens, residents, and visitors, including those who are exempt from vaccination, who arrive in Abu Dhabi from a green list location must undergo additional PCR tests on days 6 and 9 without being quarantined.
  • Unvaccinated citizens, residents, and visitors from foreign countries must be quarantined for ten days and undergo a PCR test on day nine. 

The announcement comes as the United Arab Emirates, which consists of seven emirates, including Abu Dhabi and Dubai, has had no Covid-related deaths since November 14. 

(With inputs from agencies)

