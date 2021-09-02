Abu Dhabi lifts quarantine rules for fully vaccinated international passengers

A general view of the Abu Dhabi skyline Photograph:( Reuters )
Travellers flying to Abu Dhabi, the UAE's capital and second-most populated city, will be free from quarantine if they are completely vaccinated against the coronavirus sickness, according to the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis, and Disasters Committee's newest update (COVID-19).
On September 5, the Abu Dhabi government media office announced on Twitter that all vaccinated travellers travelling from overseas destinations will no longer be required to be quarantined.
It stated that a negative PCR test is still required for travel to the capital of the United Arab Emirates.
Before boarding to Abu Dhabi, all travellers must present a negative PCR test result from within 48 hours of departure. All travellers must also take a PCR test on arrival into Abu Dhabi.— مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) September 2, 2021
Here's a quick rundown of the rules:
The announcement comes as the United Arab Emirates, which consists of seven emirates, including Abu Dhabi and Dubai, has had no Covid-related deaths since November 14.
(With inputs from agencies)