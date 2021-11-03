'Absolutely', says top Pentagon general about US ability to defend Taiwan

US Joint Chiefs Chairman Mike Milley emphatically said on Wednesday that US 'absolutely' had the ability to defend Taiwan if it is attacked by China and is called on to do so.

However, the top Pentagon general also warned that Chinese military had made stunning technological advances in a short time signified by its recent globe-circling hypersonic missile test, leaving the world poised to enter an era of increased strategic instability.

Milley told the Aspen Security Forum he did not expect China would take military action against Taiwan, which Beijing views as a breakaway province, in the next 24 months.

"Having said that, though, the Chinese are clearly and unambiguously building the capability to provide those options to the national leadership if they so choose at some point in the future," he said.

When asked if the Pentagon would be capable of defending the island, he replied there was no question it could.

"We absolutely have the capability to do all kinds of things around the world, to include that if required," Milley said.

"We absolutely have the capability. There's no question about that."

He said the United States rightly maintains a policy of "strategic ambiguity" about what it would do if the Chinese military sought to seize control of the island.

He added the United States believes the differences between China and Taiwan should be resolved peacefully based on the will of the people on both sides.

"We are just interested in a peaceful outcome," Milley said.

(With inputs from agencies)