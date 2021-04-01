About 33% of Covid-hospitalised patients readmitted within four months

About 33 per cent of people who earlier were hospitalised because of coronavirus, readmitted for additional treatment within four months of getting discharged and one in eight of patients have lost their lives in the same period, doctors have said.

Researchers at University College London, University of Leicester, and the Office for National Statistics, compared the medical history of about 48,000 people who were admitted for Covid-19 treatments and discharged by August 31, 2020, with records from a matched control group from the general population, reports The Guardian.

These records were taken to track rates of readmission, deaths, diagnoses of diseases ranging from the kidney to liver and metabolic diseases like diabetes.

The study found that after 140 days, about a third of Covid-19 patients who had been discharged were readmitted and one in eight died, rates that were significantly more than seen in the control group.

"This is a concern and we need to take it seriously," Dr Amitava Banerjee from the Institute of Health Informatics at University College London said.

"We show conclusively here that this is very far from a benign illness. We need to monitor post-Covid patients so we can pick up organ impairment early on."