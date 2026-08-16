Michigan Democratic Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed is in mid of controversy after “pet massacre” allegations surfaced against him. His tenure as Detroit Health Director is facing renewed scrutiny. According to Fox News Digital report, during his tenure, Detroit's animal control department mistreated animal and reportedly branded a "slaughterhouse" by a former employee. Detroit Animal Care and Control’s (DACC) live-release rate was about 20% to 26% when El-Sayed inherited the operation back in 2015. However, it increased to about 61% to 62% by late 2016, which is an improvement his campaign points to.

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According to the Daily Mail, records from the period surrounding El-Sayed’s tenure indicate that up to 4,680 dogs and cats were euthanized. The report said 1,056 dogs and 29 cats were euthanized during the first full calendar year that Detroit Animal Care and Control operated under El-Sayed’s Health Department.

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The figures have prompted animal rights advocates to question PETA’s response to the allegations. Several users on X have called on the organisation to address the controversy and explain its silence on the matter.

The allegations are partly linked to an October 2015 whistleblower lawsuit filed by former Detroit Animal Control officer Brittany Roberts. According to the Daily Mail, Roberts alleged that animals were kept in unhygienic conditions, deprived of adequate food and medical care, and that some died as a result. She also claimed she faced harassment and was eventually fired after raising concerns about the conditions.

The lawsuit was filed shortly after Detroit Animal Control was transferred from the Detroit Police Department to the Health Department, which was headed by Abdul El-Sayed at the time. Roberts described the situation as deeply distressing, saying she felt ashamed to be part of a system in which numerous dogs died in their cages. She alleged that staff would begin each morning by checking which animals had survived the night before feeding them.







