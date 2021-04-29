A 'variant-proof' French vaccine may be key to fight against Covid

As the world reels under waves of pandemic caused to to variants of COVID-19 virus, a vaccine being developed by a French firm may well offer a solution for the long-term fight against the deadly ailment.

The vaccine is being developed by a company named Valneva SE and it can be more 'variant-proof'.

The vaccine is undergoing clinical trials. It uses a 'tried-and-true' vaccine technology that involves inactivated version of the virus. The company announced last week that it had launched a Phase 3 trial of its candidate vaccine.

If the results of the trial are positive, "Valneva aims to make regulatory submissions for initial approval in the autumn of 2021."

Unlike most high-profile coronavirus shots, which use various methods to prime the immune system to fight the coronavirus, Valneva's version is based on an "inactivated" version of the coronavirus itself.

Valneva is a USD 100 million firm listed on Nasdaq. It has already struck a deal with the UK for 190 million doses. The UK contract alone is worth 1.4 billion Euros. This is more than 10 times the company's annual revenue last year.

