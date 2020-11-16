'A vaccine on its own will not end the pandemic', says WHO chief

The coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc across the world, with over 54 million infections globally, and the estimated loss of lives at 1.3 million.

The chief of the World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday said that the vaccine itself would not be able to halt the COVID-19 pandemic.

The WHO’s director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that a vaccine will help ease the management of COVID-19, but on its own would not be able to end the pandemic.

"A vaccine will complement the other tools we have, not replace them," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

"A vaccine on its own will not end the pandemic”, he added.

On Saturday, 660,905 coronavirus cases were reported to the WHO, a new record since the pandemic began.

On Friday, 645,410 new cases were inducted. The previous daily highest digits were recorded on November 7, with 624,013 infections.

WHO chief also shed light on the distribution of vaccines, claiming it would be rolled out to people on prioritised basis.

“Health workers, older people and other at-risk populations (to) be prioritised. That will hopefully reduce the number of deaths and enable the health systems to cope”, he added.

However, he warned that the pandemic will still need to be monitored.

That will still leave the virus with a lot of room to move. Surveillance will need to continue, people will still need to be tested, isolated and cared for, contacts will still need to be traced... and individuals will still need to be cared for”, the WHO chief added.