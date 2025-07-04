/A uniparty system? Elon Musk again floats launching third party on Independence Day amid feud with Trump

Elon Musk once again floats the idea of launching a third party in the US on its Independence Day amid the ongoing feud with US President Donald Trump over 'Big, Beautiful Bill' which was passed in the US House on Wednesday and is now awaiting Trump's signature.

Tech giant and 'ex-close buddy' of Trump took to X, saying, "Independence Day is the perfect time to ask if you want independence from the two-party (some would say uniparty) system!"

He further added a poll on X, along with his post, asking, "Should we create the America Party?"

He was hinting at a third party, noting Republican and Democratic parties.

Earlier, Musk also said that if Trump's 'tax and spending bill' passed, a new political party would be formed in America. In a series of posts, Musk explained how the tax and spending bill will increase the national debt in America. He also claimed that both the political parties - Republicans and Democrats - are just two parties with different names, and neither has done anything to decrease the national debt.

Last month, Trump and Musk engaged in a public fallout over their disagreements on the bill.

Calling the bill "insane", Musk posted, "If this insane spending bill passes, the America Party will be formed the next day. Our country needs an alternative to the Democrat-Republican uniparty so that the people actually have a VOICE.”

He added, "Anyone who campaigned on the PROMISE of REDUCING SPENDING, but continues to vote on the BIGGEST DEBT ceiling increase in HISTORY will see their face on this poster in the primary next year."

Musk also announced in his post on X, that every member of Congress who campaigned on reducing government spending and then immediately voted for this bill would “lose their primary next year.”