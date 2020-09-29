A million deaths due to coronavirus a 'very sad milestone': World Health Organization

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday said that one million deaths around the world due to COVID-19 is “a very sad milestone”.

According to the WHO, the victims suffered "a terribly difficult and lonely death”, while referring to how many were simply unable to say goodbye to their loved ones.

Earlier on Tuesday, the global death toll for COVID-19 swooped past one million. The pandemic has completely altered lifestyles of people, has crippled the global economy, and has overburdened health care systems in place.

"So many people have lost so many people and haven't had the chance to say goodbye. Many people who died died alone... It's a terribly difficult and lonely death," WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris said during a UN briefing in Geneva.

"The one positive thing about this virus is it is suppressable, it is not the flu”, Harris added.

120 million rapid kits

On Monday, the WHO had claimed that at least 120 million rapid testing kits for COVID-19 would be made available for low to middle income countries, at a maximum $5 per unit.

According to WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the manufacturers Abbott and SD Biosensor, in agreement with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation will "make 120 million of these new, highly portable and easy-to-use rapid COVID-19 diagnostic tests available over a period of six months".

During a news conference in Geneva, Tedros claimed that the tests were currently priced at $5 each, but are expected to become cheaper as more come in.

"This will enable the expansion of testing, particularly in hard-to-reach areas that do not have laboratory facilities or enough trained health workers to carry out tests," Tedros said.

"This is a vital addition to the testing capacity and especially important in areas of high transmission”, he added.