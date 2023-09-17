'A fresh heyday for bilateral ties': N.Korea, Russia discuss issues to boost military cooperation
Story highlights
According to a report by the state KCNA news agency, North Korean Supreme leader Kim Jong Un's trip to Russia came as a fresh heyday of friendship, and solidarity and cooperation being opened up in the history of the development of the relations between Pyongyang and Moscow.
North Korea's Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un and Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu on Saturday (September 16) discussed practical issues to boost military cooperation, in what Pyongyang called a fresh heyday for bilateral relations. Accompanied by Russian Defence Minister Shoigu, Kim inspected Russian nuclear-capable strategic bombers, hypersonic missiles and warships.
On Sunday, Kim will go to several food enterprises. According to a report by the state KCNA news agency, Kim's trip to Russia came as a fresh heyday of friendship, and solidarity and cooperation being opened up in the history of the development of the relations between Pyongyang and Moscow.
The report further said that Kim and Shoigu exchanged their constructive opinions on the practical issues arising in further strengthening the strategic and tactical coordination, cooperation and mutual exchange between the armed forces of the two countries and in the fields of their national defence and security.
Speaking to reporters, Shoigu said that Russia was discussing joint military exercises with North Korea.
On Wednesday, Kim met Russian President Vladimir Putin and discussed military matters, the ongoing war in Ukraine and deepening cooperation. The United States has expressed concerns over the warming military ties between North Korea and Russia.
On Friday, the United States as well as South Korea said that the military cooperation between North Korea and Russia would violate United Nations sanctions against Pyongyang.
