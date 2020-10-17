A British supermarket just launched a chicken nugget into space

Scientists and researchers have launched plenty of people and things into space, but a British supermarket has outdone every experiment that has so far been carried out.

Iceland Foods Ltd sent a chicken nugget into the cosmos in order to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

In a video released by the chain, viewers can watch the nugget's ascent into space.

The grocery store chain hired Sent Into Space -- a space marketing company, specialising in space-themed marketing campaigns and publicity stunts -- to launch the chicken nugget into space.

"From a site in rural Wales, the nugget traveled through the Earth's atmosphere to an altitude of 110,000 feet (= 33.5 km = 20.7 miles) where it floated in the region known as Near Space," Sent Into Space wrote in a statement on its website.

The nugget spent an hour "floating" in space in low pressure and temperatures that can drop to -65 degrees Celsius.

The nugget was launched near the company's headquarters in Wales in a gas-filled weather balloon with an auxiliary satellite tracking system and integrated camera support.

The Irish News reported that the nugget descended at 200 mph, with a parachute deploying around 62,000 feet for the nugget's protection.