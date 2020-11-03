On US election day, Trump says he has a 'solid chance of winning'

US President Donald Trump sought to project a calm but confident image on the day when millions of Americans were out to decide whether he will get four more years or not. National poll numbers declared by various polling agencies put Biden a bit ahead of Donald Trump. But if Trump was worried, he did not let it show.

“Well, we feel very good," said Trump as he spoke with Fox News.

He made an appearance on Fox News on the election day and said that he had "solid chance of winning".

Donald Trump has previously said that he would "declare victory" if early trends during counting of votes favoured him.

When he was directly asked by Fox News about this on the election day however, he sidestepped the question.

As Americans head to polling stations on Tuesday, the question is not just whether Republican President Donald Trump will win a second four-year term or be defeated by his Democratic rival Joe Biden, but also when the result will be known.

The latest opinion polls show the race is close enough in the battleground states to swing the outcome to either party, even as Biden leads Trump in national polls.

(With Reuters inputs)