9 UNSC members call for meet on COVID-19

The United Nations security council UNSC could discuss the global COVID pandemic this week, the body in its release on the this week's agenda has said.

The agenda release said, "A meeting this week on this issue is possible."

Nine elected members of the UNSC have written to the president of the Security Council requesting a meeting on the "peace and security impacts of COVID-19", said the agenda.

Currently, two draft resolutions on COVID-19 are under discussion among different groups of Council members – one among the permanent members and another among the elected members.

The meet could not happen in the month of March with the President of the body that month China not very enthusiastic about it. The President of United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the month of April, Dominican Republic has said that a session on Covid crisis can happen soon.

Special Envoy from the Dominican Republic to the United Nations Security Council Ambassador Jose Singer in a presser last week while listing out the council's agenda for the month said special meet on COVID is being "negotiated" & "it has been brought up by few (UNSC) envoy..it is taking shape"

Ambassador Jose Singer said, "UNSC session could happen for sure next week or before" and when asked if a resolution can be expected on COVID crisis, he said, "Have not discussed the issue of resolution (on COVID)" and "We expect to hold the meet and see how events play out"

United Nations, especially the core body--United Nations Security Council is found missing during the COVID crisis. It was G20 that took the responsibility for a global strategy to deal with the crisis and leaders the grouping in the month of the march did a video conference to chalk out an action plan to deal with the challenge. The idea of the meet was discussed by Indian PM Modi with his G20 counterparts including the chair of G20 Saudi Arabia.

PM Modi had in the month of March taken the global lead in calling for a video conference of SAARC countries for a common approach to deal with the crisis.