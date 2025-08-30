/800 executions in 8 months: Iran's capital punishment record shocks the world, UN says it could be more...

Executions in Iran are nothing new. It has been happening for years as a form of "state intimidation". In a new figure released by the United Nation on Friday (Aug 29), Iran has carried out over 800 executions since January 2025 until August 28, 2025. According to UN spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani, the figure could be way beyond than recorded.

"Iranian authorities have executed at least 841 people since the beginning of the year and up until August 28, 2025," Shamdasani said in her statement to the press, as reported by AFP

"The real situation might be different. It might be worse, given the lack of transparency," she further added.

Pointing at the July figures, she said that there have been at least 110 executions, which is double the number during the same month in 2024.

She termed the high number of executions a "stematic pattern of using the death penalty as a tool of state intimidation, with disproportionate targeting of ethnic minorities and migrants".

The UN spokeswoman was particularly critical of the public executions in Iran. The rights office said there were seven such cases recorded since the beginning of the year.

"Public executions add an extra layer of outrage upon human dignity... not only on the dignity of the people concerned, the people who are executed, but also on all those who have to bear witness," she said.

"The psychological trauma of bearing witness to somebody being hanged in public, particularly for children, is unacceptable," Shamdasani added.

The rights office said that 11 individuals were currently facing "imminent execution". Among them six have been charged with "armed rebellion" for their relation with exiled opposition People's Mujahedin Organisation of Iran (MEK).