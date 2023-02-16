80-year-old Biden to get medical checkup before the upcoming 2024 bid

A routine medical checkup will be completed by Joe Biden on Thursday which is an important step for the oldest-ever president of the United States before he flights for reelection in 2024.

The White House has confirmed that it will be releasing the report made by the president's doctor, similar to the way his previous checkup was done in 2021.

This time, with the Republican 2024 campaign already taking off, people will scrutinise the report more closely.

Despite receiving bad poll ratings, Biden has expressed his intent to run again, increasing the chances of a rematch of his predecessor Donald Trump, who has already announced his candidacy.

"That's my intention, I think, but I haven't made that decision firmly yet," he stated in a PBS interview.

The last checkup of Biden was on November 19, 2021, when the president underwent a complete examination, which included a colonoscopy under general anaesthesia.

For the period of one hour and 25 minutes, he transferred his powers to Vice President Kamala Harris, as she became the first woman to hold the presidential prerogative in the history of the United States.

Biden's doctor Kevin O'Connor had earlier presented him as a healthy man who is fit to carry out his presidential duties.

However, he also pointed out his relatively minor signs of old age, and noted a stiffer gait of Biden, stating that it is a mild nerve condition which affects the feet.

Connor also mentioned the frequent cough Biden suffers due to gastroesophageal reflux. Biden does not drink or smoke and plays sports and never had any major health concerns after he went through brain surgery in 1988.

Last July, he tested positive for Covid-19 but did not suffer any serious disease.

(With inputs from agencies)

