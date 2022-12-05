8 world records that were broken in 2022, Know why Elon Musk's Twitter and China feature in the list

2022 was a year of extremes. The Ukraine war exacerbated the world hunger and refugee crisis, whereas China experienced the deadly outbreak of Covid-19 at the year-end. Today, we will have a look at the world records that were broken in 2022.

Food and energy prices: The UN Food and Agriculture Organization's Food Price Index reached a record high in March after the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February. Gas prices in Europe also increased dramatically, after Russia halted gas supplies from Nord Stream 1 pipeline. The annual inflation rate for the eurozone increased steadily to 10.6 per cent in October, the highest level seen since the index's inception in 1997.

Covid outbreak in China: Despite strict measures imposed to eradicate the virus, China recorded its highest number of daily Covid cases in November since the pandemic began.

Also Read | Why is Covid situation so bad in China?

Forest fires: Thanks to climate change, the mercury topped 40 degrees Celsius in England this summer. Over 600,000 hectares of forest land were destroyed by forest fires in Europe as a result of the hotter, drier weather.

Refugees: The Ukraine war worsened the global refugee crisis in 2022. About 7.7 million border crossings were recorded between February and June this year from Ukraine after the war broke out against Russia. For the first time ever, there were more than 100 million displaced persons worldwide.

Bidding adieu to the Queen: Queen Elizabeth II, who ruled the United Kingdom for 70 years, died on September 8 at the age of 96. An estimated quarter of a million people lined up all day long to see the coffin before her grand state funeral.

Twitter fiasco: Elon Musk acquired Twitter in 2022, triggering controversies and gossip on the internet. Musk claimed last week Twitter averaged over 2 million new user sign-ups per day, setting a record high for the platform.

Tennis titans: Rafael Nadal took his record of Grand Slam victories to a total of 22, surpassing Novak Djokovic (21) and Roger Federer when he won the French Open for the 14th time (20).

Record human population: According to the UN, the world's population, which stood at 2.5 billion in 1950, surpassed 8 billion in November. India’s population also breached the 1.4 billion mark for the first time. As of Monday, December 5, 2022, according to Worldometer's elaboration of the most recent United Nations data, India had a population of 1,412,829,255.

(With inputs from agencies)

