7.5-magnitude earthquake hits Peru; no tsunami warning

Peru recorded a 7.5-magnitude earthquake on Sunday in the Amazonian region.

Reports claimed there were no damage and no tsunami warning was issued. The quake affected the northern and central regions.

Notable quake, preliminary info: M 7.5 - 42 km NNW of Barranca, Peru

Reports claimed the quake was felt as far away as Bogota in Colombia. There were some reports of damage to buildings but no casualties were reported.

Latest update following M7.5 in Peru:

Local media in Amazonas report the collapse of the tower of the Jalca Grande temple of colonial origin, located in the district of La Jalca, Amazonas province. They also report that several provinces have no electricity service.

The Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Centre quoting local media reported that a tower had collapsed in Jalca temple in the Amazonas province with electricity lines cut in several provinces

Reports said capital Lima was also affected by the quake but there was no report of any damage.

