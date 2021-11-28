7.5-magnitude earthquake hits Peru; no tsunami warning

WION Web Team
Peru Published: Nov 28, 2021

Peru recorded a 7.5-magnitude earthquake on Sunday in the Amazonian region.

Reports claimed there were no damage and no tsunami warning was issued. The quake affected the northern and central regions.

Reports claimed the quake was felt as far away as Bogota in Colombia. There were some reports of damage to buildings but no casualties were reported. 

The Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Centre quoting local media reported that a tower had collapsed in Jalca temple in the Amazonas province with electricity lines cut in several provinces

Reports said capital Lima was also affected by the quake but there was no report of any damage.

