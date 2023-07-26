70 pilot whales stranded at Western Australian beach, officials unsure why

As many as 70 whales were found stranded at a popular holiday beach in Western Australia, prompting an emergency response to manage the incident.

According to local media reports, these long-finned pilot whales were spotted clustering about 150 metres off Cheynes Beach, about 60 kilometres east of Albany, on Tuesday (July 25) morning.

Later in the evening, the marine mammals started swimming onto the sand, beating their tails, flailing around and lining up side by side, 9news reported.

The mass stranding at the beach has forced the state authorities to launch a shark alert.

"It is possible dead and injured animals will act as an attractant that could lead to sharks coming close into the shore along this stretch of coast," the state government's Shark Smart states, according to the Australian news outlet.

"While it's not uncommon for sharks to be present off the Western Australian coast throughout the year, people should exercise additional caution.

"Officers from the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development, along with staff from other agencies are monitoring the situation and providing advice to relevant authorities."

Experts are unsure what caused the pilots to beach.

Officials on toes

The state’s Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions is now “leading a response and managing the incident”.

State’s Park and Wildlife Service told 7News that its staff are at the beach and will maintain a presence overnight to monitor the welfare of the whales.

“A team of experienced staff are currently being deployed, including Perth Zoo veterinarians and marine fauna experts, along with specialised equipment, including vessels and slings,” the service said.

“Our team will camp on the beach overnight and are setting up a safety zone around the stranding area. At this time, volunteers and the public are requested to not attend the beach overnight for their safety.”

Local media reports point out that Western Australia has a history of whale stranding events.

In 2005, 19 whales beached at Geographe Bay. In 2018, more than 130 whales died in mass stranding at Hamelin Bay, south of Perth.

The largest mass stranding of whales in WA happened in 1996 when 320 long-finned pilot whales stranded themselves in Dunsborough.

(With inputs from agencies)