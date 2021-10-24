6.5-magnitude earthquake strikes Taiwan; no casualties

WION Web Team
Taiwan Published: Oct 24, 2021, 04:17 PM(IST)

Taiwan earthquake (representative image). Photograph:( Reuters )

The authorities closed the country's metro service but it was restarted later even as the railway authorities carried out track inspections.

A 6.5-magnitude earthquake hit Taiwan on Sunday in the northeastern region with the epicentre reportedly in Yilan county.

Although there were no reports of any casualties, however, chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) informed that it had evacuated its employees. 

As the quake struck, people took to Twitter to record their experiences. 

Buildings shook as the quake hit the country. There were also reports of aftershocks as reports said a woman was injured.

(With inputs from Agencies)

