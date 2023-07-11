6.4 quake strikes North Atlantic Ocean

A massive earthquake measuring 6.4 magnitude on the Richter scale shook the North Atlantic Ocean, as reported by the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The quake struck on 10 July at 8:28 pm (UTC).

The USGS recorded the quake's epicenter at a depth of 10 kilometers. The USGS promptly confirmed the occurrence of the earthquake, sharing the preliminary information via Twitter. "Notable quake, preliminary info: M 6.4 - North Atlantic Ocean," the agency wrote.

Also Read | Investigation into Greek shipwreck suggests coastguard responsible for sinking: Report No Tsunami warning issued Despite the intensity of the magnitude 6.4 earthquake, the USGS did not issue any tsunami warning following the event in the North Atlantic Ocean. ×