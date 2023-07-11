ugc_banner

6.4 quake strikes North Atlantic Ocean

Jul 11, 2023

6.4 quake strikes North Atlantic Ocean: USGS did not issue any tsunami warning following the event in the North Atlantic Ocean.

A massive earthquake measuring 6.4 magnitude on the Richter scale shook the North Atlantic Ocean, as reported by the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The quake struck on 10 July at 8:28 pm (UTC). 

The USGS recorded the quake's epicenter at a depth of 10 kilometers. The USGS promptly confirmed the occurrence of the earthquake, sharing the preliminary information via Twitter. "Notable quake, preliminary info: M 6.4 - North Atlantic Ocean," the agency wrote. 

No Tsunami warning issued

Despite the intensity of the magnitude 6.4 earthquake, the USGS did not issue any tsunami warning following the event in the North Atlantic Ocean.

