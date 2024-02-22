Lindsay Hoyle: 57 UK MPs sign motion of no confidence in Speaker Hoyle

Calls for Lindsay Hoyle to step down as the Speaker have intensified following his controversial decision to prioritize a Labour amendment to the SNP's Gaza ceasefire motion.

Currently, 57 MPs are urging his resignation, criticizing his departure from convention by allowing the debate and vote on Labour's amendment for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire before the original SNP motion. This strategic move averted a rebellion within the Labour party led by Sir Keir Starmer.

The unconventional decision prompted outrage, resulting in SNP and some Conservative MPs walking out of the debate in protest against the speaker's handling of the situation. In response to the backlash, Hoyle defended his choice, stating that the contentious nature of the issue necessitated considering a broad range of options.

The fallout has led to 33 MPs from the Conservatives and the SNP signing a motion of no confidence in the speaker. Hoyle has issued an apology and committed to discussions with senior party figures to clarify his decisions. However, the effectiveness of this gesture in quelling the demand for his resignation remains uncertain.

Stephen Flynn, the SNP's Westminster leader, proposed an investigation into whether Labour exerted pressure on Hoyle regarding the amendment. Flynn stated the need for a thorough inquiry into the events, expressing hope that private conversations with the speaker would address his concerns.

Health minister Maria Caulfield told new agency she was disappointed and surprised by Hoyle’s actions but refrained from calling for his resignation. “He’s normally a very fair speaker and his actions yesterday were very, very different,” she said.

“I would say that I would struggle now to support him but let’s see what happens in the next 24 to 48 hours.”

On Wednesday night, the Conservatives abstained from the vote, as stated by Commons leader Penny Mordaunt, who accused Hoyle of hijacking the debate and eroding the house's confidence. Allegations have surfaced suggesting that the government whips lacked sufficient support for their motion.