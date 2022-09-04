52% of Britons think Liz Truss will be a terrible leader, 12% support her, says survey

Support for Liz Truss is dwindling among British voters even before her anticipated appointment as the prime minister of Britain.

Opinions vary among Britons on whether she’ll be a better leader than her predecessor, Boris Johnson. Most believe she would be worse than other leaders dating back to Margaret Thatcher.

When the citizens were asked if the current foreign secretary was competent, the fall was largely comparable.

According to YouGov, only 12 per cent of Britons believe that Truss would be a great leader, while 52 per cent think she’ll be a terrible leader.

Another poll conducted by Opinium for Sunday’s Observer stated that 31 per cent of Conservative voters in the landslide election of Conservative voters in the victory election of 2019 thought Truss looked like "a prime minister in waiting" towards the end of August, down from 49 per cent at the beginning of the month, Bloomberg reported.

The surveys demonstrated how detrimental the leadership contests have been for Truss, her opponent, Rishi Sunak, and the ruling Conservative Party.

Truss’s campaign rhetoric had largely centred on reducing taxes and denouncing the idea of government handouts, chosen to appeal to roughly 160,000 party members who have been supporting Johnson’s removal.

YouGov also conducted a survey to know what people perceive Johnson as a leader. The survey revealed that only 22 per cent of Britons think he left a positive legacy, while 55 per cent think he was a poor leader.

The government still hasn’t found a solution to the worst cost-of-living crisis in decades, with inflation rising and the nation sliding into recession. For this, the results will be announced on Monday (September 5).

(With inputs from agencies)

