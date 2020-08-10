5.1-magnitude earthquake hits North Carolina, causes minor damage

An earthquake -- the most powerful in more than 100 years -- shook much of hit US' North Carolina early Sunday, rattling homes, businesses and residents.

The National Weather Service in Greenville said the 5.1-magnitude temblor struck at 8:07 am, following a much smaller quake several hours earlier.

There were no reports of injuries, but some minor structural damage as well as cracks in roads were reported.

It was the largest earthquake to hit the state since 1916, when a magnitude 5.5 quake occurred near Skyland, the weather service said.

The US Geological Service said the quake's epicenter was about 2.5 miles (four kilometers) southeast of Sparta, just south of the Virginia-North Carolina border.

The USGS said the population in the affected region resides in structures that are resistant to earthquake shaking, though vulnerable structures exist.

The quake was felt in nearby states including Virginia, South Carolina and Tennessee.