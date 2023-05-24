500-year-old shipwreck reveals details about historic Silk Road trade routes

Two shipwrecks in the South China Sea, dating back to 500 years and filled with stacked timber and Ming-era porcelain, are providing significant clues about the maritime Silk Road trade routes, Chinese archaeologists say.

The two shipwrecks were found by officials in October, and cultural and archaeological authorities have now started deep-sea exploration and excavation which will take at least a year, announced officials.

Two vessels were discovered by marine researchers in the South China Sea's northwest region, around 1,500 metres below sea level.

The officials stated that the shipwrecks were “relatively well preserved, with a large number of cultural relics”.

Experts stated that one wreck belonged to the Hongzhi period of the Ming dynasty, which lasted from 1488 until 1505. The ship was carrying some pottery and a cargo of stacked persimmon timber logs.

The other wreck has been estimated to date back to the Zhengde period of 1506 to 1521. The ship was filled with more than 100,000 pieces of porcelain crockery.

In the photographs, piles of plates, stacked bowls and jars with intricate designs were visible underneath the sand and mud.

ALSO READ | Explorers find WWII shipwreck of SS Montevideo Maru on which nearly 1,000 Australians died Wrecks helping study Silk Road’s reciprocal flow: experts The archaeologists stated that both the ancient ships were moving in different directions, and the wrecks were discovered less than 20km (12 miles) apart. They said that it was the first time ships which were returning and arriving have been discovered close to each other, which indicates that they were sailing on an important trade route.

“It helps us study the maritime Silk Road’s reciprocal flow,” said Tang Wei, the director of the Chinese National Centre for Archaeology.

The exact location of the shipwrecks remains undisclosed, however, the officials stated that the markers were established on the site.

In recent years, Chinese archaeological exploration has gone further into deeper waters, after a deep-water archaeology laboratory was established by the National Centre for Archaeology and the Institute of Deep-Sea Science and Engineering in 2018.

The officials stated that the researchers went underwater on Saturday through the submersible Shenhai Yongshi, or Deep Sea Warrior, which has the capacity to carry people to a depth of 5,000 metres.

WATCH | Debris of shipwreck found on Italian Beach The planned research programme has been divided into three phases as they aim to conduct 50 dives between now and April.

“We first need to figure out the condition of the shipwrecks, and then we can draft plans for archaeological excavation and conservation,” stated Song Jianzhong, a researcher at the National Centre for Archaeology.

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.