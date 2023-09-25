Millions of Indians live and work worldwide, including in Europe, and most need to support their loved ones back in India financially. Thankfully, there are countless dedicated online services today, so the only problem is choosing the best one to transfer money to India. The service must be secure, reliable, inexpensive, easy to use, and fast. And there is one like that: Profee. Thousands of people use Profee daily to send money from Europe to India. Their stories are different, but Profee is a go-to solution for all of them, and here is why.

Profee is profitable

Kamal has recently taken up a job in Birmingham. His wife has stayed in India looking after their three children, and Kamal needs to transfer money from the UK to India to support his family. His income is not that high for now, so each saved rupee counts. Kamal was looking for the cheapest way to send money from the UK to India when a friend recommended that he try Profee. He did and immediately saw the advantages. First, Profee charges no commission on transfers to India.

Moreover, a unique monitoring system allows Profee to offer a competitive GBP/INR exchange rate. The service is transparent about its pricing policy, and even before sending any money, Kamal always knows the exact amount his wife receives. No wonder that for Kamal, Profee has become the service both to transfer money from the UK to India and to avoid extra spending. Kamal enjoys using Profee and recommended it to his brother Gaurav who also needs to send money from the UK: as a result, Gaurav got promo GBP/INR exchange rate for his first transfer, and Kamal received 10 EUR cashback thanks to Profee’s referral program.

Profee is simple

Parvati studied medicine in Germany and later was offered a job in a Berlin clinic. She earns enough to support her elderly parents. She tried different money transfer services to send money from Germany to India until she discovered Profee. What sold the service to Parvati was its simplicity. She finds it very user-friendly and easy to use. There is no need to memorise transfer PINs or provide bank details for every transfer. Parvati entered all the information in the app once, and any transfer has been a couple of taps ever since. As for her mother and father in India, they do not even need to install the app, not to mention creating an account: they just get money transferred to the bank account.

Profee is secure

Atul, a cybersecurity officer in a multinational company, recently has been transferred from Hyderabad to an office in Florence. He immediately started looking for the best way to take money from Italy to India to help his family there. And for Atul, "the best" means secure. He researched the available online services, and Profee made the best impression. The service boasts mandatory use of 3DS code for card payments, advanced data encryption, and robust authorisation technology. In addition, it regularly updates its PCI DSS certification and is fully compliant with relevant European laws, such as the GDPR and regulations for financial institutions. Transactions are monitored for potential fraud, and customer support can be contacted 24/7. So now, whenever Atul needs to send a secure Italy-to-India money transfer, he uses Profee.’

Profee is fast

Earlier this year, Sanjay passed an interview with an engineering company in The Hague and moved to work there, leaving his parents and sister in India. Unfortunately, several months later, his mother felt unwell and had to be hospitalised. His sister needed money urgently to pay for the treatment, and, luckily, Sanjay could help. An Indian colleague suggested that Sanjay quickly send money to India from The Netherlands with Profee. And so he did. It took him only a minute to sign up with the service and another minute to provide the necessary details and make a transfer to his sister's account. His mother got better, and Sanjay continues sending money with Profee for his family to buy her medicines – and her favourite treats to cheer her up.

It's trusted

Sheetal has been working in marketing for ages and recently moved to London for a new job. Her family stayed behind in New Delhi, but she supports them financially. When Sheetal started looking for the best way to send money from the UK to India, she saw dozens of services. Sheetal sifted through countless reviews on Google Play, the App Store and Trustpilot to make the right choice. And in the end, she knew she found her champion: Profee. The service is officially licensed and regulated. On Trustpilot, almost 90% of over 1,900 users awarded it five stars out of 5, an 'Excellent' rating. "Fast", "secure", "easy to use", and, most importantly, "reliable" are the most common user reviews for Profee. By now, Sheetal's experience of sending money from the UK to India with Profee has proven to be similar. "A trusted service" is how she describes Profee to her friends.

These people use Profee to transfer money from Europe and the UK to India, with thousands of others. They know it is a profitable, secure, and easy-to-use service that can be relied on in any situation. Join the Profee community to save money and time and take advantage of the unique benefits.