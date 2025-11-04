/42 million Americans to receive half their food aid amid record US shutdown, White House tells judge '

The White House on Monday (Nov 3) told a judge that it would only send half the usual food stamp payments to more than 42 million Americans this month. This comes as the government shutdown stretches toward record length, crippling public services nationwide. According to court filings, the Agriculture Department — which manages the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) — told a federal judge Monday that only "50 per cent of eligible households' current allotments" would be disbursed for November. Last week, two federal courts ruled that the Donald Trump administration must use a $4.65 billion emergency fund towards funding the estimated $9 billion cost for November's payments before cutting off SNAP food aid.

What did the Trump admin say?

According to AFP, officials said they would use a $4.65 billion emergency fund, as ordered by two federal courts, but would not draw from other sources to cover the remaining shortfall in the program's $9 billion funding requirement.

The partial payments come as the shutdown, now entering its 36th day, threatens to surpass the longest in US history. SNAP, which provides an average of $356 a month to low-income families, lapsed on Saturday, leaving one in eight Americans uncertain about how to buy food.

Senate Democrat Patty Murray condemned the administration’s move to fund only half of SNAP’s needs. "The letter of the law is as plain as day. Trump should have paid SNAP benefits all along," she said. "Just now paying the bare minimum to partially fund SNAP is not enough, and it is not acceptable."

What's causing the US shutdown to be extended?

The deadlock stems from a bitter stand-off over healthcare subsidies under the Affordable Care Act, aka Obamacare. Democrats have refused to pass a stopgap spending bill unless Republicans agree to extend those subsidies, which help more than 20 million Americans afford insurance. The GOP, led by President Donald Trump, insists the government must reopen before any negotiations take place.

Federal judges in Rhode Island and Massachusetts last week ordered the White House to use emergency funds to keep food assistance flowing, following lawsuits filed by charities and advocacy groups. Democrats had long argued that the administration could legally tap into emergency cash to prevent hunger during the shutdown — a position the White House initially rejected saying it was meant for natural disasters.

Other social programs are also being hit hard. WIC, the nutrition aid program for mothers and infants, is reportedly days away from running out of money, and "Head Start" centers that serve 65,000 children have begun closing their doors on Saturday (Nov 1).

Trump asks lawyers how to fund SNAP