US President Donald Trump has reignited his feud with late-night television hosts, this time aiming his fury at NBC’s Seth Meyers. In a post on Truth Social on Saturday (Nov 1), Trump called Meyers "the least talented person to perform live in the history of television," adding, "In fact, he may be the WORST to perform, live or otherwise." The outburst came after Meyers mocked Trump’s recent speech to US Navy personnel stationed near Japan during his "A Closer Look" segment on 'Late Night with Seth Meyers'.

What did Seth Meyers do to make Trump 'lose his s--t'?

In the bit, titled "Seth Translates Trump to English," Meyers poked fun at Trump's rambling remarks and his obsession with loyalty. "If anyone dares to say anything less than glowing, Trump loses his s--t," Meyers said, referring to Trump's reaction to Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer's criticism of his East Asia trip. "Trump thinks that if you say something mean about him, that’s treason," he added.

Trump, seemingly proving the comedian’s point, blasted Meyers for being "anti-Trump," even suggesting that it might be "illegal." On Truth Social, the POTUS wrote, "Why does NBC waste its time and money on a guy like this??? NO TALENT, NO RATINGS, 100% ANTI TRUMP, WHICH IS PROBABLY ILLEGAL!!!".

In Thursday’s segment, Meyers highlighted Trump’s meandering comments about water and magnets and his odd preference for steam-powered catapults. Trump described Meyers' bit as the rant of "a truly deranged lunatic," saying, "In it he talked endlessly about electric catapults on aircraft carriers which I complain about as not being as good as much less expensive steam catapults."

Calling Meyers "a truly deranged lunatic," he questioned, "Why does NBC waste its time and money on a guy like this???". Meyers has yet to respond publicly but reposted the same segment online soon after Trump’s tirade—apparently happy to let the clip speak for itself.

Trump vs late-night hosts

This isn’t Trump’s first attack on Meyers. In January, he labelled him "Marble Mouth Meyers" and "merely a slot filler for the Scum that runs Comcast". In August, Trump ranted about NBC extending Meyers’ contract through 2028, calling him a "dope" with "no Ratings, Talent, or Intelligence, and the Personality of an insecure child." Meyers, for his part, took the criticism in stride, once saying it was "kind of nice" to be on the president’s radar after Trump's onslaught o his fellow late-night hosts including Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, and Jimmy Fallon.