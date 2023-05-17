39 missing after Chinese fishing boat capsizes in Indian Ocean: Reports

Thirty-nine people are missing over 24 hours after a Chinese fishing boat operating in the Indian Ocean capsized, with Beijing ordering officials to assist in the search for survivors. The Lu Peng Yuan Yu 028 was based in the eastern coastal province of Shandong, operated by the Penglai Jinglu Fishery Co. Ltd, the news agency Associated Press reported on Wednesday (May 17)

The accident happened early Tuesday and the boat crew included 17 from China, 17 from Indonesia, and five from the Philippines, according to Chinese state broadcaster CCTV.

It is not yet known what caused the accident.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Li Qiang ordered Chinese diplomats overseas, and the agriculture and transportation ministries, to assist in the search for survivors. Speaking to the Xinhua news agency, President Jinping said that all-out efforts must be made in the rescue operation.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Li ordered unspecified measures to “reduce casualties and strengthen the safety management of fishing vessels at sea to ensure safe maritime transport and production.

Australia, Indonesia, and the Philippines expressed their willingness to join the search operation. The Associated Press reported that the incident area in the Indian Ocean was being searched by several ships and an Australian Defense Force P-8A Poseidon aircraft.

On Wednesday, Philippine Coast Guard Command Center said that it was coordinating with the Chinese embassy in Manila, as well as search and rescue teams operating near the ship’s last known location.

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority said it was coordinating the search in what it called a remote location in the Indian Ocean, about 5,000 kilometres (3,100 miles) northwest of the coastal city of Perth. The agency added that Perth-based Challenger rescue aircraft will drop a buoy to help with drift modelling to further assist in the search.

Merchant and fishing vessels in the area were also searching for survivors.

(With inputs from agencies)



