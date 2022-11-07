38 draws without a winner, Powerball jackpot prize grows to staggering $1.9 bn; Here's how Twitter is reacting

The US Powerball jackpot has grown to a staggering $1.9 billion, which is the highest prize in world history.

Lottery fever across the nation is at an all-time high as yet another week passed without a winner claiming the lucrative prize.

The Saturday draw with the massive $1.6 jackpot prize, which was also a record prize amount, drew the numbers 28, 45, 53, 56 and 69, and 20 as the Powerball number.

However, since no ticket matched all six numbers, organisers announced that Monday's draw will carry a grand prize of $1.9 billion.

While no one won the jackpot, 16 tickets won a $1 million prize each after nailing the five main numbers.

A Powerball ticket costs $2, and the Monday jackpot with the cash prize of $929 million gives a winner the option to encash a lump sum payout or instalments over 29 years. As per AFP, most prize recipients opt for a lump sum payment.

Numerous lottery enthusiasts took to social media to poke fun at their billion-dollar American dream that didn't come true and the posts are hilarious. Take a look:

When you didn’t win the Powerball but neither did anyone else and the jackpot is now $1.9 billion #Powerball pic.twitter.com/EQJByMFiM6 — JSWilliams1962 (@jswtreeman) November 6, 2022 ×

guys I didn’t win the power ball… looks like I’m still pic.twitter.com/3iX2RmsNve — ¡Oye, papito! 🍥 (@_oyepapito_) November 6, 2022 ×

#powerball

Me calculating the odds that I will win the Powerball. pic.twitter.com/NFthavgKPr — That VR Guy ❁ (@SBrain69) November 3, 2022 ×

The chances of winning the jackpot remain 1 in 292.2 million. If two winners choose the same set of numbers, they would split the jackpot if there were double winners.

On August 3, a lucky ticket holder in Pennsylvania won the Powerball jackpot, bringing home an estimated $206.9 million. 38 lotteries later, the Powerball jackpot has continued to increase without a single jackpot winner. Let's see if Monday will finally be the day that someone wins.

(With inputs from agencies)

