36 dead in factory fire in Chinese city of Anyang

A fire at a factory in Anyang City in central China's Henan Province has killed 36 people, state media said Tuesday, citing local authorities. Two people at the plant are still missing. News agency Xinhua reported that the fire broke out Monday afternoon and no other details about the incident have been shared yet.

State media said rescue services first received reports of a fire at 4:22 pm at Kaixinda Trading Co., Ltd.

"After receiving the alarm, the municipal fire rescue detachment immediately dispatched forces to the scene," CCTV reported.

"Public security, emergency response, municipal administration, and power supply units rushed to the scene at the same time to carry out emergency handling and rescue work," it said.

It further informed that the blaze was brought under control by around 11 pm local time. Two people with non-life-threatening injuries are being treated in the hospital, CCTV added.

While the cause of the fire is not known, authorities say they have taken into custody "criminal suspects" in connection with the fire.